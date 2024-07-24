Cosm, newly opened entertainment venue in Inglewood, features 87-foot 8K LED dome like Vegas Sphere

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Cosm, Inglewood's newest entertainment venue, is now open after breaking ground in late 2022. The venue is similar to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The three-story, 65,000-square-foot immersive entertainment venue has several LED screens and an outdoor deck for visitors to enjoy. But the main feature is the 87-foot diameter 8K LED dome.

Cosm president and CEO Jeb Terry said the venue brings the coolest tech to life and makes it approachable.

"We allow the best minds, the best performers to leverage that tech," Terry said. "We're in the world of AI and automation, deep fakes and all that stuff, but now at Cosm, we use the tech to express creativity."

Terry said it's also about accessibility. Sandwiched in between SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, Cosm will showcase some of the top sporting events, giving fans the opportunity to feel like they're there live.

"You can't get courtside at all these games, or pitch side, or octagon side, so now at Cosm, we can do that," Terry said. "And now we can also take you into the art pieces. We can give you sightlines and views that hopefully you've never had before."

Cosm doesn't stop with sports, it extends to immersive art as well. Cosm Studios' premiere week will feature new age art.

"One of our pieces 'Orbital' is about recreating the overview effect. We're seeing Earth from lower orbit," said Neil Carty, vice president of Cosm Studio and Labs. "There's only a handful of people in the country, let alone the world, that will ever experience that. So how do we recreate that and allow them to feel the same way?"

"Until you see it, until you experience it yourself, it really is hard to contain, that's why we say, 'It's just Cosm,'" said Devin Poolman, Cosm's chief product and technology officer.

Cosm is now open to the public and located in Hollywood Park just across from SoFi Stadium. Tickets start at $20 for live sports and entertainment experiences. More information is available at www.cosm.com.