Amazon Scout: The self-driving robots now making deliveries in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Irvine is rolling into the future with new self-driving delivery robots.

The six-wheeled vehicles, called Amazon Scout, started making deliveries there Tuesday.

They look like a picnic cooler on wheels, and are about the same size.

A small fleet of the delivery devices will deliver across Irvine, Monday through Friday, during daylight hours, according the company's blog Day One.

Customers who live in the area can order as they would normally and their packages will be delivered by either a person or by one of the autonomous devices.

They'll initially be accompanied by an Amazon worker on their daily route, but the goal is to have them be self-sufficient.

Amazon says they have already been successful in the state of Washington.
