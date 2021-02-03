Apple testing new way to unlock iPhone while wearing mask

Apple is testing out a fix for a problem that's become commonplace these days - unlocking your iPhone while wearing a face mask.The phone's facial recognition system cannot recognize faces partially hid by masks, so users instead have to enter their passcode.The new feature being tested requires an Apple watch.It lets an iPhone communicate with a synced watch when the phone is raised to use face ID.The iPhone will automatically unlock and the watch will vibrate.Apple expects to roll out the feature soon.