TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk says his underground tunnel is 'almost done,' offers free rides to the public

EMBED </>More Videos

Elon Musk's plan to solve Los Angeles' traffic problem hit a milestone with the revealing of the first two-mile stretch of his underground tunnel. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Elon Musk wants Los Angeles drivers to stop wasting their time stuck in traffic, and his effort to solve the city's traffic problem just hit a milestone.

Musk wants to build a network of tunnels across Los Angeles to get around traffic and has been in the process of building his first tunnel.

On Thursday, the Tesla and SpaceX chief released video on his Instagram account of the first two-mile stretch of the tunnel completed.



"First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months," reads the caption on his Instagram post.

"As mentioned in prior posts, once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians and cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket," his message goes on to read.

The video is sped up to show how it looks like if you're travelling through the tunnel.

Initially, the plan was to transport people through tunnels by lowering their cars on "skates" and take them to their destination. Now he's talking about a mass transit system for pedestrians as well.

Musk's proposed tunnel system would have stops at various locations spanning from Sherman Oaks to the Long Beach Airport.

Musk posted ideas about the tunnel in December of 2016, tweeting "Traffic is driving me nuts" and that he was going to "build a tunnel."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytransportationtrafficelon muskinventionHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Santa Monica sets up scooter parking
Is Santa real? A version of Alexa skirts some kid questions
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More Technology
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News