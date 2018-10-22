TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk says first test tunnel in LA will open in December

People wanting to try out Elon Musk's high-speed underground transit loop may get their chance soon.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
People wanting to try out Elon Musk's high-speed underground transit loop in Los Angeles may get their chance soon.

Musk said on Twitter Sunday that the first test tunnel concept from The Boring Company is "almost done" and will open Dec. 10.

He added that free rides in the tunnel at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne will be offered to the public the next day.



The trial tunnel will have a top speed of 155 mph.

Musk wants to build a network of tunnels across Los Angeles to get around traffic.

In May, the Tesla and SpaceX chief released video on his Instagram account of the first two-mile stretch of the tunnel completed.
Elon Musk's plan to solve Los Angeles' traffic problem hit a milestone with the revealing of the first two-mile stretch of his underground tunnel.



Musk's proposed tunnel system would have stops at various locations spanning from Sherman Oaks to the Long Beach Airport.

Musk posted ideas about the tunnel in December of 2016, tweeting "Traffic is driving me nuts" and that he was going to "build a tunnel boring machine..."

