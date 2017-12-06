TECHNOLOGY

These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about some of the airplanes and helicopters used in the battle against California wildfires. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As crews work around the clock to battle the wildfires that have broken out in California, air support has proven to be an integral piece of first responders' attack plan. These are just a few of the aircraft used to battle the blazes:

Boeing 747

The modified 747 is equipped with a 24,000-gallon tank and a pressurized system that can shoot flame retardant at high pressure or simply disperse it while flying over a fire.

Unlike helicopters that can hover above a fire, the 747 must approach at 140 knots and pass between 400 and 800 feet above the flames to deliver its massive load.

DC-10

The DC-10 used by Cal Fire used to fly for Pan Am and American Airlines. It can carry 12,000 gallons of flame retardant that, when dispersed, creates a cloud 300 feet wide and a mile long.

According to Cal Fire, one DC-10 drop is equivalent to 12 drops from an S-2 air tanker. Because of its size and the infrastructure needed to support its operation, this jet is only used for extended missions.

Grumman S-2T

Known for its speed and maneuverability, the S-2T was a U.S. Navy anti-submarine warfare airplane in a past life. Cal Fire now has approximately two dozen of the turboprops in its arsenal. The aircraft can cruise at speeds of 305 mph with a 1,200-gallon payload commonly used for initial attack delivery.

UH-1H

Dubbed the "Super Huey," the UH-1H was once used by the Army for troop and cargo transport operations. Now heavily modified, the choppers can do it all: crew transport, water and foam drops, medical evacuations backfiring operations and infrared mapping.

CL-215/ Bombardier 415 "Superscooper"

Nicknamed the Superscooper, these seaplanes scoop water from lakes and reservoirs into their belly that can be directly dropped onto flames or mixed with a foam retardant. The Bombardier model can travel at more than 200 mph with 1,621 gallons of water on board.

Sikorsky S-70 "Firehawk"

The Firehawk is a civilian version of the well-known Blackhawk helicopter commonly used by the United States Army for air assault missions. The aircraft can either be used with a large 1,000-gallon tank mounted on its belly or with a bucket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycal firebrush fireThomas FirewildfireaviationhelicopterairplaneLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Report: License plate info at 3 OC shopping centers could be sent to ICE
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News