New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships

A new app called Mei is the first mobile messaging app that includes an AI assistant designed to improve your relationships.

Mei uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to find out if someone is into you.

Right now the app is only available for WhatsApp. The app allows you to export messages to be analyzed.

The AI assistant looks for hidden sparks and gives you real-time intelligence as you chat.

It costs about $9 for each conversation analysis.
