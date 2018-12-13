TECHNOLOGY

California text tax: New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax

A woman uses her cellphone in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A new FCC ruling may block a proposal to tax text messages in California. The way it classifies texts could kill the tax.

Wednesday night, the FCC classified text messaging services as "information services" rather than "telecommunications services."

MORE: California wants to tax your text messages
EMBED More News Videos

California officials are voting next month on whether or not they should tax text messages.


According to KABC's sister station KGO-TV's media partner The Mercury News, that's important because critics say the commission cannot impose the tax without federal officials classifying text messaging as a "telecommunications service."

The California Public Utilities Commission has proposed extending an existing tax to text messages to fund programs which help the poor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytextingtext messagescalifornia legislationcellphonevotingtaxesCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California wants to tax your text messages
TECHNOLOGY
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
After running afoul of regulators, billionaire builds an app
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
California wants to tax your text messages
More Technology
Top Stories
Upland police shoot, wound man in elementary school parking lot
Apple to open 1,000-worker operation in Culver City
Families of students abused by Industry janitor suing school district
Officials set to host 2 town halls for Woolsey Fire victims
After running afoul of regulators, billionaire builds an app
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
Show More
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
3 rescued after being trapped in WV coal mine for 5 days
More News