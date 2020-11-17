New technology aims to slow spread of coronavirus, make gatherings safer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) -- While the wait continues for a COVID-19 vaccine to be widely distributed, one company is introducing a new tool, a full-body health checkpoint, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.The coronavirus has forced so many aspects of life to change. Technology firm Multimedia Care is attempting to make life a little easier and allow for safer gatherings."First thing you do when you step up is you get your shoes cleaned, and then you're looking at a thermographic camera. That will take your temperature and it will verify the presence of a mask," says Seth Rubenstein, Multimedia Care Executive Director.With the device ideally placed outside of the entrance of a building, individuals step onto the check point's floor mat. There it sprays the bottoms of their shoes with a cleaning solution.The checkpoint uses a contactless gel dispenser to distribute hand sanitizer. The device can also remind an individual to put a mask on if it isn't detected.Each checkpoint also generates a QR code, so people can scan a restaurants' menu or see the website of the company before entering for a touchless experience."It gives you a lot more confidence going into a space, knowing that everybody had to pass by this thing and go through the same routine," says Rubenstein.Rubenstein believes the Health Check Point is instrumental to get students back to school and parents back to work.The check point can also be a valuable tool for hotels and condominiums, anywhere that houses large groups of people.Businesses can custom order the Multimedia Care Full Body Health Check Point online. The expected delivery is within two to three weeks with a starting cost of $3,800.