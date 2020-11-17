covid-19

New technology aims to slow spread of coronavirus, make gatherings safer

The goal of the full-body health checkpoint tool is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow for safer gatherings.
By
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) -- While the wait continues for a COVID-19 vaccine to be widely distributed, one company is introducing a new tool, a full-body health checkpoint, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus has forced so many aspects of life to change. Technology firm Multimedia Care is attempting to make life a little easier and allow for safer gatherings.

"First thing you do when you step up is you get your shoes cleaned, and then you're looking at a thermographic camera. That will take your temperature and it will verify the presence of a mask," says Seth Rubenstein, Multimedia Care Executive Director.

With the device ideally placed outside of the entrance of a building, individuals step onto the check point's floor mat. There it sprays the bottoms of their shoes with a cleaning solution.

The checkpoint uses a contactless gel dispenser to distribute hand sanitizer. The device can also remind an individual to put a mask on if it isn't detected.

Each checkpoint also generates a QR code, so people can scan a restaurants' menu or see the website of the company before entering for a touchless experience.

"It gives you a lot more confidence going into a space, knowing that everybody had to pass by this thing and go through the same routine," says Rubenstein.

Rubenstein believes the Health Check Point is instrumental to get students back to school and parents back to work.

The check point can also be a valuable tool for hotels and condominiums, anywhere that houses large groups of people.

Businesses can custom order the Multimedia Care Full Body Health Check Point online. The expected delivery is within two to three weeks with a starting cost of $3,800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfloridacoronaviruspandemicrestaurantsviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Snow Valley Mountain Resort opens for ski season
Nicholas Pinnock, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson talk season 2 of 'For Life'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LA County officials to ponder curfew amid COVID surge
8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications filed in LA
Dodgers to host drive-thru holiday festival
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
Wreaths Across America to go on at Arlington despite pandemic
Show More
Sen. Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 testing begins at LAX amid expanded testing
24-year-old woman, unborn baby killed in Wilmington shooting
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
UCLA agrees to $73M settlement over alleged abuse by doctor
More TOP STORIES News