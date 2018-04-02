Your precise GPS location

Gender

The date of your last HIV test

Email addresses

Age

Grindr Profile ID

What you search for in the app

Activites you take while logged on

Apparently Grindr has been sharing people's HIV status with 3rd parties. Privacy is dead. — Cyrus (@Cyrus_VGZ) April 2, 2018

It’s not about posting your status for other people. It’s about how Grindr is selling your HIV status for profit. Grindr is selling your GPS locations for profit. Grindr is selling your email for profit. Breaches happen all of the time now, and your personal info could be next. — Hua XY (@Hua_XY) April 2, 2018

Gay dating app Grindr is facing scrutiny over reports it is sharing personal information about its users with third parties, including HIV status.An independent research organization in Scandinavia foundto two services which specialize in app testing, in addition to at least 13 other companies.While SINTEF revealed data regarding a user's HIV status is being encrypted before its sent to Apptimize and Localytics, there is other data that is being transmitted without encryption.The news that broke Monday has led to a protest among users and privacy advocates alike on social media.