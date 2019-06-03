I-Team

Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls

By Ann Pistone
Americans receive billions of spam phone calls every year.

RELATED: What you can do to stop robocalls

The latest round of calls is from hackers claiming to be associated with Apple. The caller will tell you that your account has been tampered with. If you don't answer, a recorded message will be left on your voicemail saying to call a toll free number starting with the area code (850).

It's very important that you don't call them back. Remember, Apple will never call you if there's a problem with your iCloud or other Apple account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyquick tipapplei teamscamconsumerphishing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
CA sheriff's captain removed from job over barbecue grill
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago police release Jussie Smollett case files
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News