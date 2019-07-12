LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for a relaxing escape, but don't have a lot of time?
There's a unique new business that could just be what you're looking for.
It's the first ever virtual reality massage center!
Located in the SAG-Aftra building on Wilshire Bouelvard, the experience combines automated massages with virtual reality to transport guests to a one-of-a kind place of relaxation.
Right now, guests are able to choose from 10 different "Esqapes."
The sessions last roughly 30 minutes and all cost under $50. For more information, go to https://www.myesqape.com.
Take a virtual reality escape while getting a massage in Mid-Wilshire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More