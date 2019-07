Take a virtual reality escape while getting a massage in Mid-Wilshire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for a relaxing escape, but don't have a lot of time?There's a unique new business that could just be what you're looking for.It's the first ever virtual reality massage center!Located in the SAG-Aftra building on Wilshire Bouelvard, the experience combines automated massages with virtual reality to transport guests to a one-of-a kind place of relaxation.Right now, guests are able to choose from 10 different "Esqapes."The sessions last roughly 30 minutes and all cost under $50. For more information, go to https://www.myesqape.com