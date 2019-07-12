Technology

Take a virtual reality escape while getting a massage in Mid-Wilshire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for a relaxing escape, but don't have a lot of time?

There's a unique new business that could just be what you're looking for.

It's the first ever virtual reality massage center!

Located in the SAG-Aftra building on Wilshire Bouelvard, the experience combines automated massages with virtual reality to transport guests to a one-of-a kind place of relaxation.

Right now, guests are able to choose from 10 different "Esqapes."

The sessions last roughly 30 minutes and all cost under $50. For more information, go to https://www.myesqape.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylos angelesvirtual realityspaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI investigating rogue deputy group at East L.A. sheriff's station
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on child pornography, obstruction charges
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
Beloved LADWP worker killed in suspected random attack
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Amazon Prime Day: I.E. fulfillment centers prep for big sale
BODYCAM VIDEO: Woman with gun wounded in Reseda incident involving LAPD
Show More
Families make voices heard at heated LASD town hall
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Local teen helping homeless with care packages
With ICE raids pending, attorneys urge immigrants to know rights
Hot-weather work protections pitched in Congress
More TOP STORIES News