Technology

Utah man implants Tesla key into skin, unlocks car by raising hand

SPRINGVILLE, Utah -- A Utah man inserted technology under his skin that lets him unlock his Tesla with just a wave of his hand.

Inserting more computer chips allowed him to also unlock doors at work, log on and off of his computer and share contact information.

Ben Workman, the self-titled "cybernetics enthusiast, " studies human and machine interaction.

The first few implants weren't done by a piercing artist or a doctor, Workman convinced a family member to help him with the procedure.

"In all reality, it was experimentation and curiosity," Workman said. "To get them in, they come in syringes, that you just place under the skin and pop the tags out, except the Tesla key."

Workman asked a piercing studio to help insert his Tesla key but he said they were not too keen on the idea at first.

The cybernetics enthusiast also has a magnet attached to his left hand, he says iT's for "magic tricks" and "fun stuff."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyutahteslacomputersscience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick roads
Animal bones found underneath Santa Ana apartment complex
Winter storm slams SoCal with moderate, heavy rain Monday
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Man rescued after tree falls in Echo Park, damaging structure
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
Show More
LA Mission provides holiday feast, toys to families in need
Attempted murder suspect with newborn in backseat leads police on wild chase in IE
76-year-old man with dementia found safe after missing in LA
LBPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting at bar
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
More TOP STORIES News