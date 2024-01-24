13-year-old arrested for burglary of Compton bakery is linked to foiled 7-Eleven robbery

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people have been arrested in the ransacking of a Compton bakery, a brazen burglary that began when a car driven by a 13-year-old rammed into the store, authorities said Tuesday.

Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food suffered nearly $40,000 of damage and lost property in the Jan. 2 burglary, leading Compton Sheriff's Station investigators to execute a search warrant in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and arrest a male juvenile believed to be the driver of the stolen white Kia that rammed a gate in front of the store multiple times until it broke, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

Surveillance video showed a group of young men and women rush into the store, jump on counters and steal food and cash from registers. The footage led to numerous tips from the public, Luna said.

The burglary followed a massive street takeover.

The 13-year-old suspected of driving the stolen car was arrested on several charges. He was cited and released to family, and hours later, he was arrested again for robberies in Carson and Compton, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The juvenile was among four suspects arrested when a sheriff's deputy walked in on a robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven location in Carson, Luna said. The suspect is being held at juvenile hall.

Four other suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the burglary at Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food -- Jesse Cuevas, Eloise Muniz, Jalen Hull and Carlos Ponce, authorities said. They were taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Three of the suspects are in custody while one was cited and released, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"We're gonna get you. It may take a couple of days," Luna said. "You may get cocky and think I'm gonna commit another crime. We're gonna get you."

Authorities remain determined to find the rest of the suspects involved.

"Many of these people are not from Compton. They come in, they damage our streets, they loot, they break into stores," said Bishop L.J. Guillory, the chairman of the Compton Public Safety Commission.

Anyone with information regarding the street takeover or burglaries was urged to call the Compton Sheriff's Station at 310-605-6500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.