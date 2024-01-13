Sheriff's deputy walks into 7-Eleven in Carson during armed robbery in progress; 4 in custody

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy foiled an armed robbery in progress early Saturday morning when he walked into a 7-Eleven in Carson, authorities said.

Four suspects were taken into custody after the encounter, which occurred about 12:30 a.m. at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Avalon Boulevard, near Victoria Street, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance video shows several suspects, each wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask, briskly walking into the store through the front entrance and jumping over the counter. The footage later shows the deputy walking in through the same door moments later; his patrol vehicle is seen parked outside.

The deputy enters the 7-Eleven as the suspects are standing near the cash register, one of them apparently pointing a gun at an employee's face. The deputy immediately draws his firearm and speaks into the walkie-talkie clipped to his uniform. The suspect then scramble to the back of the store.

The deputy called for backup and detained the four suspects, who were handcuffed without incident after other deputies arrived. No others were being sought.

The spokesperson confirmed that the deputy simply happened to walk into the store during the attempted robbery and was not responding to an emergency call at the time.