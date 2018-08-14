Garden Grove police are searching for three men and a getaway driver suspected of stealing $8,000 worth of Apple products from a T-Mobile store.Authorities said it happened in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Police received a call regarding a robbery.When authorities arrived, they realized a snatch-and-grab burglary occurred. The suspects, described as three teenage boys, walked into the store, wandered for a few minutes and then quickly began grabbing items off displays and on tables.The three teens fled with eight iPhones and two Apple watches, totaling about $8,000. The trio got into a black Nissan Altima in the parking lot, which was being driven by a woman in her 20s.The first boy is described between 18 and 20 years old, with short black hair who was wearing a blank tank top, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. The second boy is described as 14 to 16 years old, with orange and black curly hair and a fat build. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black and white striped shorts, white socks and white shoes.The third boy is between 16 and 18 years old with black medium length hair and a fat build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts, white socks and white shoes.Authorities said similar cellphone store burglaries have happened in Orange and Los Angeles counties, but it was unclear if the teens were linked to those crimes.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Garden Grove Police Department at (714) 741-5704.