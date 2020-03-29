Coronavirus

14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 14-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly coughed on produce as a prank at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In a Facebook post written by Gonzalez, he said deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Food City located at 5230 Aldine Mail Route Road.



Gonazalez said the teen 'intentionally coughed on produce.'

"Apparently it was a prank," wrote Gonzalez. "Not a very funny one. The teen was charged with Tampering with Consumer Products."

Last week, a New Jersey man was accused of coughing on a store employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus. According to officials, the man allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed.

READ MORE: NJ man charged with terroristic threats allegedly coughed on Wegmans worker, said he had COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested for allegedly coughing on grocery worker

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasteenharris county sheriffs officecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 | LIVE
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies on death row at 67
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Investigation underway after 3 shot to death in Lomita
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Local doctor says LA has key advantage over NY in spread of COVID-19
Show More
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Coronavirus scams: LA warning about fake tests
Coronavirus: NorCal company pivots to refurbishing ventilators
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
Local group teams up with LA restaurant to feed SoCal healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News