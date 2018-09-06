YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) --An investigation is underway in Yosemite National Park after a visitor died.
Park officials only confirmed that a man fell to his death. The circumstances surrounding the fatal fall have not yet been officially released, but the teen's mother told an Israeli newspaper that authorities said her son plummeted to his death while attempting to snap a selfie at the edge of a cliff.
According to The Times of Israel, 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter was identified by Israel's Foreign Ministry as the hiker who was killed in Yosemite. Frankfurter was from Jerusalem, according to the Times.
All guests to the park are warned that they should come prepared for rugged conditions and inherent danger from the terrain and wildlife, according to park officials.