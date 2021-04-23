17-year-old driver pleads guilty in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini when it collided with an innocent woman's vehicle two months ago appeared in juvenile court on Friday and admitted to vehicular manslaughter.

The boy, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was remanded to house arrest and will wear an ankle monitor while he awaits sentencing. He is expected to return to court on June 30 for a disposition setting hearing

Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.

Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

