17-year-old driver pleads guilty in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed 32-year-old woman

The boy, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was remanded to house arrest and will wear an ankle monitor while he awaits sentencing. He is expected to return to court on June 30 for a disposition setting hearing
Charges were filed in the case on April 7 after Los Angeles County district attorney's office completed its investigation.
Monique Muñoz, 32, of Hawthorne, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled.
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where Muñoz was pronounced dead, police said.
The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was hospitalized following the crash, police said. He was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.
