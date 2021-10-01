Suspect followed 16-year-old victim from train station before raping her, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say followed a 16-year-old girl from a train station and raped her in a Los Angeles-area parking lot.According to the police, it happened on Sunday at around 9 p.m. Investigators said the suspect was spotted at a train station in downtown Long Beach.The teen and the suspect, who was described as a 35-year-old Black man, rode the same train, but were not together. Police say the train was headed northbound to the Los Angeles area.Both the teen and the suspect got off at a stop near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street, according to investigators.Police say that's when the suspect went up to the teen from behind and grabbed her by the neck."The suspect forced the victim to a parking lot of an apartment building where he threatened to kill her and then raped her," read a statement issued by LAPD on Thursday.Police say the suspect is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with a muscular build. He has black dreadlocks and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants.Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570.You can also call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit