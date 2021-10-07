Police arrest man suspected of following, raping teen girl in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl in a Los Angeles-area parking lot was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police announced.Terry Edward Scott, Jr, 45, was arrested around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street by the Los Angeles Police Department.He was booked for rape and kidnapping, LAPD said. Police also said Scott is currently on probation for a narcotics violation and is being held without bail.Police said the attack happened Sept. 26 around 9 p.m. Investigators say the suspect and teen were riding the same Metro train from a station in downtown Long Beach, but were not together. The train was headed northbound to the Los Angeles area.The teen then got off the train and took a bus. The suspect followed her onto the bus.She got off the bus near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street. He again followed her.Police say that's when the suspect went up to the teen from behind and grabbed her by the neck."The suspect forced the victim to a parking lot of an apartment building where he threatened to kill her and then raped her," the LAPD said in a news release last Thursday.LAPD had released surveillance video and still images of the suspect.Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570.