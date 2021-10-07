Police arrest man suspected of following, raping teen girl in LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect followed teen on transit in LA before raping her, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl in a Los Angeles-area parking lot was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police announced.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Terry Edward Scott, Jr, 45, was arrested around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was booked for rape and kidnapping, LAPD said. Police also said Scott is currently on probation for a narcotics violation and is being held without bail.

Police said the attack happened Sept. 26 around 9 p.m. Investigators say the suspect and teen were riding the same Metro train from a station in downtown Long Beach, but were not together. The train was headed northbound to the Los Angeles area.

The teen then got off the train and took a bus. The suspect followed her onto the bus.

She got off the bus near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street. He again followed her.

Police say that's when the suspect went up to the teen from behind and grabbed her by the neck.

"The suspect forced the victim to a parking lot of an apartment building where he threatened to kill her and then raped her," the LAPD said in a news release last Thursday.

LAPD had released surveillance video and still images of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesrapelos angeles police departmentcrimesuspect profilesuspect imagessexual assaultcrime preventioninvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers beat St. Louis in wild card, will face Giants in NLDS
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
OC oil spill: Oil rig operator insists company responded immediately
Long Beach school officer fired after fatally shooting 18-year-old mom
Raising Cane's putting corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Show More
California cuts red tape for tribes to operate ambulances
Los Angeles could be 1st major U.S. city to get a public bank
Popular Instagram fitness influencer reported missing in Duarte
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Mother, 18, dies after being shot by Long Beach school officer
More TOP STORIES News