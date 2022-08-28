16-year-old hospitalized after arriving at family's doorstep in South LA with gunshot wound to neck

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck after arriving at his family's doorstep and collapsing, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to a home in the 200 block of West 88th Place, according to Los Angeles police.

The injured teenager was transported to a hospital in critical condition, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Details of the shooting were unknown. Family members told investigators that the boy did not provide any information about the incident before he collapsed, police said.