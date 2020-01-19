Teen sexually assaulted and kidnapped by 3 men in NorCal uses Snapchat to alert friends

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5565247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 14-year-old girl from Northern California is safe after she used the multimedia messaging app, Snapchat, to escape her kidnappers.Police said the teen was kidnapped, drugged, sexually assaulted and driven to San Jose before being rescued.A "suspicious circumstance" led San Jose police to the E-Z 8 Motel on Tuesday morning.Officers found Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, leaving a room on the second floor. They said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was inside."Somebody shouldn't be taking anybody's young daughter and kidnapping her like that," motel guest, Joshua Holmes told ABC7 News. "That's just not right."Police said Vasquez met the teen in Santa Cruz County's Capitola on the 14th. Police believe the man drugged her, then called two other men.Authorities say Vasquez, 34-year-old Antonio Quirino Salvador, and 31-year old Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga drove the girl to San Jose.Officers report Vasquez sexually assaulted the teen in the vehicle.According to police, when the group arrived at the E-Z 8, the men carried the 14-year-old to a room, where Vasquez sexually assaulted her again.Other motel guests are calling these serious accusations shameful, but not shocking."I work in the motel industry and it's really common," Angie Pueblas told ABC7 News. "So, it does not surprise me at all that this happened."In a media release, police explained the teen used Snapchat to let her friends know she had been kidnapped and didn't know where she was.Her friends used features within the app to find her location and called 911.Suspects Salvador and Avarenga were arrested in San Jose on Wednesday, and face felony kidnapping and felony conspiracy charges.SJPD's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit arrested Vasquez for felony charges including kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force, and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving these suspects is asked to contact Detective Anthony Barajas of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.