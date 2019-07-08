Teenage girl wounded in car-to-car shooting in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for at least one gunman who left a teen seriously wounded in Santa Ana over the weekend.The shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Main Street, according to Santa Ana police.The girl was sitting in the car when she was shot in the lower torso, authorities say.She was taken to a local hospital, where police say she was in stable condition as of Monday morning.Additional information on the victim and suspect was not released.An investigation is ongoing.