17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in solo-vehicle crash off 5 Freeway in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway in Downey.The crash happened Saturday night north of the 605 Freeway when a 2010 Nissan Altima veered to the right, collided into a raised asphalt curb, struck a light pole and then rolled over several times down a dirt embankment, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.Officials say the two passengers in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.One of those passengers was identified as Carson resident Jaylen Connish, a student at Warren High School. All three were taken to St. Francis Medical Center, but Connish did not survive.Details on the conditions of the driver, 17-year-old Dajon Hancox, and the other unidentified passenger were not released."Our Downey Unified family is heartbroken that we have lost one of our Warren High School students, a young man with a bright future ahead of him who has been such a big part of our Downey Unified family. Our prayers are with our two students who are currently fighting and, as a Downey Unified family, we will rally around them and their families to support them during this extremely challenging time," a spokesperson for the Downey Unified School District said in a statement.School officials said mental health support staff would be on campus Monday to talk to any students who need it.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.