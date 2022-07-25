Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot to death while driving in Harbor Gateway

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while driving in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened Sunday around 11 p.m. on Plaza del Amo, according to authorities.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots before seeing the teenager crash into another car. The victim, identified by the coroner as Arnulfo Aguilar of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities could not say what led up to the shooting or if the gunshots came from another driver.

A search for the suspect is ongoing.