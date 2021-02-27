2 teenagers shot, 1 fatally, while walking in San Bernardino, authorities say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for the person who shot two teenagers while they were walking in a San Bernardino neighborhood, killing one of them.Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of North D Street and found the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say both boys were walking in the area when they were approached by a vehicle, the driver of which opened fire at them. A motive for the shooting is not clear.The suspect fled the scene, but a description of the shooter or vehicle was not available.The second teenager was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (909) 384-5655 or (909) 384-5613.