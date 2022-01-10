Shooting outside Temecula bar leaves one dead, two others injured as authorities search for gunman

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Sunday night shooting outside a bar in Temecula left one person dead and two others fighting for their life as investigators search for the gunman, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.The shooting occurred in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street just before 11 p.m. following a possible argument, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies with the Southwest Sheriff's Station responded to the scene and found three victims, two of which were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.The third victim died at the scene. None of the victims have been identified.No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter was not immediately available.Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random and "the public should not be fearful." A motive for the shooting is not known. The investigation is ongoing.