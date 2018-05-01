It's been five years since the murder of music store employee, Larry Robinson, rocked the community of Temecula.During a press conference at Temecula City Hall, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department renewed its call for people to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they think it might be.On Friday, March 22, 2013, a customer discovered Robinson inside Pete's Music and Guitar Shop bound, gagged, and brutally beaten. The 64-year-old died the next day.Investigators say Robinson's murder was the result of a robbery with several guitars and related items taken.In 2015, authorities released composite sketches of two men they are still trying to find for questioning.One is a thin white man with dark hair and possible arm tattoos. The other man is Asian with red hair and blond tips, and colorful tattoos on both arms. Police say both men appear to be in their 20's and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.Despite the time that's gone by, Robinson's widow, Pat Robinson, says she is hopeful someone will step forward and bring a measure of closure for her family and the community.She came to the press conference holding a battered blue balloon with "Justice for Larry" written in gold. It's same balloon she's had since a 2014 march in her husband's memory. She says when the case is solved she will release it.The city of Temecula is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.