1 killed, another hospitalized after car slams into pole in Temple City

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after both were ejected from a car that slammed into a pole early Thursday morning in Temple City, authorities said.

The violent single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name was not immediately released. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

About a dozen sheriff's vehicles responded to the crash site, where the deceased man's body was covered with an American flag. Deputies and California Highway Patrol saluted as the body was placed in a coroner's vehicle, which was escorted by a procession as it drove away.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff's department and the CHP.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

