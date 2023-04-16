Video shows police chase runaway emu in Tennessee, eventually catch the flightless bird

A runaway emu named MeeMoo led police in Tennessee on a pursuit that lasted 20 miles, and it was all caught on video.

The escaped emu at times reached 40 mph as it ran away from police, who tried to corral the animal using their police vehicles.

The emu, named MeeMoo, had jumped over a 7 foot fence after getting spooked by some logging going on nearby.

Eventually, MeeMoo was caught.

The owners built a taller 9 foot fence after the incident, but the large bird managed to escape a second time!

That time, MeeMoo didn't get too far, and was back home within the hour.

Emus are large, flightless birds native to Australia.