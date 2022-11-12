First Indigenous, Latin American hero in MCU in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tenoch Huerta makes history in the new 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' movie... playing the first Indigenous, Latin American hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

HOLLYWOOD -- There is a new story to tell in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." And that means new characters. One of them takes us into his underwater world.

Tenoch Huerta plays a king regarded as a living God by his people. But his wants are not what Wakanda wants...and things may turn dangerous.

"It has multiple layers, you know? So it's not just the story of clash of kingdoms but is the story from two different leaders," said Huerta. "They're sharing the same world. They're sharing a lot of perspective of the life. They're just solving the problems in a different way. There's a big question mark. Is not about the answer. It's about questions. It's not about the result. It's about the journey. And that's art. And that's why I consider 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and all this world pretty fantastic."

There is still plenty of female power here, just like in the original. And there are plenty of battle moments for you to see that power. Along the way, it took lots of training. Huerta trained in a different way for his role.

"I have these trainers and they taught me how to make the-to do the free diving, you know? Hold my breath for a long time. And, yeah, I have to learn!" said Huerta.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" introduces someone else assuming the title role... and new characters that make this Marvel world even bigger.

"When you integrate all this diversity, the background of the characters, all the worlds around them, it's pretty good," said Huerta.

