'They looked after themselves:' Terrence Howard sues CAA for fraud over 'Empire' role

Actor Terrence Howard filed a lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency LLC, alleging the talent agency fraudulently convinced him to take less money for his role on the hit television show "Empire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Terrence Howard filed a lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency LLC, alleging the talent agency fraudulently convinced him to take less money for his role on the hit television show "Empire."

"Despite this feeling of trust, it would be years later that Howard would discover that CAA ... placed their own financial interests, as well as the interests of the production companies they also represented, ahead of his own,'' the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit states.

Although Howard -- who appeared at a news conference on Friday with his attorney to announce the suit -- knew that CAA was packaging the project and receiving a fee, he was unaware of the conflicts of interest CAA was faced with by not only having their own financial interests incorporated into the project, but in also representing the actors and the production companies, the suit states.

"Mr. Howard will be filing a lawsuit based upon the duties his agents that were simply failed, time and time again," said attorney James Bryant with the Cochran Law Firm. "This is a man who was the lead actor to, once again, one of the most successful television shows in network history where Fox was making over $125 million a year in just ad revenue alone. This man was being underpaid time and time again."

While the producers want to keep the top line production budget as low as reasonably possible, actors want to be paid the maximum value for their work, the suit states. Attorneys claim CAA convinced Howard into believing that his salary was fair for his acting work on the show.

"I trusted CAA to look after me, and they looked after themselves," said the actor. "I can't say that this was a racial issue, but I cannot imagine that white actors that are comparable to the numbers and accolades and the world recognition that I have. I can't imagine that CAA would allow them to be misused and treated in the way that they allowed Fox to misuse me, or to be paid the way that I was paid."

Howard, 54, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Eyewitness News reached out to CAA for a statement but has not heard back. The Cochran Law Firm said the lawsuit does not include an amount for damages at this time and said it will be determined at a later date.

"Empire'' had a debut pilot that reached nearly 10 million viewers, marking Fox's highest rated debut in three years, the suit states.

"As a result, 'Empire' was an instant success, not only exceeding the network's viewership expectations, but also bringing in significant praise by critics throughout the entertainment industry,'' the suit states.

Howard's film roles include "Crash'' and "Hustle & Flow.''

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.