Tesla bursts into flames on West Hollywood street

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a Tesla to burst into flames on a West Hollywood street.The electric car was seen smoking on the side of the road near Santa Monica Boulevard and Ogden Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.A sheriff's deputy spotted it and called fire crews. They arrived to find flames shooting out from under the car.Firefighters quickly put the fire out.No one was hurt in the incident, sheriff's officials said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.