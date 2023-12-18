Tesla Cybertruck gets stuck in California forest; Ford pickup helps tow it

A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck in snow and mud on a road in the Stanislaus National Forest, just south of Lake Tahoe, and the moment has since gone viral.

A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck in snow and mud on a road in the Stanislaus National Forest, just south of Lake Tahoe, and the moment has since gone viral.

A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck in snow and mud on a road in the Stanislaus National Forest, just south of Lake Tahoe, and the moment has since gone viral.

A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck in snow and mud on a road in the Stanislaus National Forest, just south of Lake Tahoe, and the moment has since gone viral.

SONORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck in snow and mud on a road in the Stanislaus National Forest, just south of Lake Tahoe, and the moment has since gone viral.

According to officials, the Cybertruck apparently lost traction and slid down an embankment while harvesting a Christmas tree.

The Cybertruck driver said the vehicle was a prototype and had issues with its four-wheel drive. Video that shows the truck getting pulled out by a Ford pickup has gone viral, garnering thousands of views.

Ford CEO Jim Farley reposted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Just to be clear... this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help."

The U.S. Forest Service issued a "cheeky" press release in response to the viral moment, saying, "forest managers are eager for the opportunity to partner with Tesla Motor Corporation on an education campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public lands."