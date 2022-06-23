car fire

Firefighters put out flame-engulfed Tesla that kept self-igniting at Sacramento wrecking yard

According to crews, the car kept re-igniting due to heat from the battery.
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters put out flame-engulfed Tesla that kept self-igniting

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Firefighters worked hard to put out a fire-engulfed Tesla vehicle that self-ignited in a Sacramento wrecking yard earlier this month.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the vehicle had been involved in a wreck three weeks prior and had major damage.

According to crews, the car kept re-igniting due to heat from the battery.

"Working with the onsite wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath," said the fire district. "Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still reignite due to the residual heat."

Authorities said firefighters and yard staff eventually dug a pit and filled it with water to stop the vehicle from igniting and catching fire.

No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO | Tesla recalls nearly 130K vehicles due to overheating infotainment system
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla recalled 129,960 vehicles this month to fix infotainment systems that may overheat before and during fast charging.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiacaliforniateslacaught on tapefire departmentsfirecaught on videofire rescuecar firecaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAR FIRE
Car explodes into fireball after street takeover in Willowbrook
Car barrels toward home before crash-landing, catching fire in Tustin
Man arrested for allegedly planting bomb in ex's new boyfriend's car
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at Lancaster facility
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows man sucker-punch random stranger in Koreatown
Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
Pacific Grove shark attack leaves swimmer with 'significant injuries'
Could 3 prisoners who escaped Alcatraz in 1962 still be alive?
Ravens linebacker Ferguson dies at age 26
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Show More
IE public health officials report first possible case of monkeypox
$3.25M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Suge Knight wrongful death case declared a mistrial
Black bear breaks into vacation home as family sleeps
More TOP STORIES News