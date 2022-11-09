Tesla issues recall for 40,000 vehicles to fix problem with power steering

Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 vehicles to fix an issue that causes loss of power steering on rough roads.

The electric-car manufacturer says the vehicles may experience a loss of power-steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The vehicles affected include Model S and Model X, years 2017 to 2021.

The fix is an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system. According to the company, most recalled vehicles have already undergone the process.

Tesla says it's not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the loss in power steering.