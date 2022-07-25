Sea Camp offers kids hands on experience learning about the ocean

GALVESTON, Texas -- Texas A &M at Galveston offers more than a dozen camps to help connect kids to the sea, teach them about Galveston Bay, and the importance of the entire ocean ecosystem. Sea Camp offers options for any interest from Adventures in Marine Biology to Marine Engineering to Coastal Photography and more.

Each camp gives the students a unique opportunity to interact with the environment and wildlife that make marine ecosystems unique. Campers get to literally get their feet wet with real world experiences dealing with a variety of marine life. The counselors also discuss the importance of conservation efforts and the way humans can interact and help protect the ocean.

There are camps are geared toward different age groups to give each camper a good experience. For more information, you can visit their website here.