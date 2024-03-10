U.S. border agent , 2 members of New York National Guard killed in Texas helicopter crash

A New York State Trooper was among three killed in a helicopter crash while flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.

A New York State Trooper was among three killed in a helicopter crash while flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.

A New York State Trooper was among three killed in a helicopter crash while flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.

A New York State Trooper was among three killed in a helicopter crash while flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.

Rio Grande City, TEXAS -- Two New York National Guard members died in a helicopter crash in Texas while patrolling the US-Mexico border on Friday.

John Grassia III, 30, was one of the victims who died when the UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed near Rio Grande City, Texas.

He was also a New York State Police trooper, who joined the force in April 2022.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, of Rensselaer, New York, was also killed in the fatal incident.

Grassia, a pilot, and Frankoski were assigned to Detachment 2, Company A, 1st of the 224th Aviation Regiment, New York Army National Guard.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent also died in the crash and another New York Army National Guard Soldier was seriously injured.

The army says the group was conducting "monitoring and detection" operations at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.