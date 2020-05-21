Woman blocks 55 Fwy, displays sign claiming she's daughter of a serial killer

A woman who painted a sign on her car saying her father is a serial killer blocked traffic on an OC freeway for more than an hour before she was detained.
By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who painted a sign on her car saying she is the daughter of a serial killer stopped on an Orange County freeway and blocked traffic for more than an hour Wednesday until authorities detained her.

The CHP was called at 11:51 a.m. for a report of a woman whose car was stopped near the center divider on the southbound 55 near Del Mar Avenue in Costa Mesa.

Written on the rear window of her vehicle was "TX 45 killer is my dad."

It was not entirely clear who she was referring to. A corridor along the I-45 in Texas has been nicknamed the "Texas Killing Fields," in reference to the discoveries of multiple bodies of murder victims there over the years since at least the early 1970s. The killings are believed to be the work of multiple suspects, possibly serial killers, only some of whom have been captured.

It was not immediately clear if the woman had an actual connection to anyone involved in those crimes.

Authorities closed both sides of the freeway for more than an hour while they made contact with the woman.

Shortly after 1 p.m. they took her into custody without incident and cleared the freeway. They are investigating to see if she does have any connection to the Texas cases and whether she is in need of a mental health evaluation.
