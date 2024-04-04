Texas National Guard soldier arrested, charged with human smuggling, DPS confirms

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas -- A Texas National Guard soldier was arrested after being accused of human smuggling, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

On Sunday, Savion Johnson was arrested in Brackettville, Texas, on charges of evading arrest, smuggling of persons, and unlawful carry of a weapon, according to DPS.

Authorities haven't yet released the details leading up to the 31-year-old's arrest.

A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Office called Johnson a "traitor and criminal" if the allegations are proven true.

"If the allegations are true, the accused is a traitor and criminal," Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking to achieve. The accused's illegal smuggling may subject him to a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least 10 years. He deserves more."

