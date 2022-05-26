Surgeon who treated kids shot in Uvalde describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to victims' bodies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11896866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the Uvalde school shooting victims include two cousins, two teachers and a 10-year-old girl who tried to call for help.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11891145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uvalde Shooting (1 of 20) A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building "unobstructed" through a door that was apparently unlocked.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11897692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11890796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement says the United States has seen a sharp rise in deadly mass shootings.

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.