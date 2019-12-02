Texas science teacher accused of oral sex with student

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A Texas high school teacher faces charges after authorities said she performed oral sex on a student in her classroom, according to court documents.

Randi Chaverria, 36, is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. According to court documents, the student said Chaverria had sexual contact with him, including performing oral sex on him two times in her classroom in October.

The Round Rock High School principal confirmed Chaverria resigned from her teaching position on Nov. 19, according to the documents. An email sent to parents by school officials stated they were first notified about the allegations on Nov. 18, according to Austin ABC affiliate KVUE-TV.

The Round Rock ISD Facebook page lists Chaverria as a family science teacher who was named secondary teacher of the year for the district.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasimproper relationship with studentteacher arrestedstudent safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saugus High students return to class for first time since shooting
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
Show More
When buying gift card, watch out for hidden fees
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
2 LAPD officers hurt after crash with alleged DUI driver in NoHo
World AIDS Day marked in Southland with somber ceremonies
LA's oldest religious procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News