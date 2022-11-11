Turkey shortage: Pasadena homeless organization facing deep need for Thanksgiving meals

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, a Pasadena organization that serves the homeless needs more than 400 turkeys for its annual holiday meal giveaway.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, an organization that serves the homeless in Pasadena says it is desperately short of turkeys for its annual holiday giveaway.

Union Station Homeless Services says it needs at least 450 turkeys to serve homeless families for the holiday.

At the moment, it only has seven.

The problem is related to both a dip in turkey production nationwide along with a sharp rise in prices for food and other goods.

Despite all that Union Station is moving forward with its plan, hoping to meet its goal of feeding some 4,000 people. The group's volunteers are preparing boxes of food that include not just turkey, but fixings and other items that should make for a complete holiday meal.

They've been doing this for 50 years and they hope the tradition can continue this year.

For more information about the group's Dinner in the Park and to volunteer or donate, see link here.