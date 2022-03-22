localish

Oscars Night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

By Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the Oscars days away, we're giving you a look inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the heart of Los Angeles.

It's the largest film museum in the United States with 50,000 square feet of galleries to experience.

The museum offers an array of educational programs focused on the art of film. There's also an Oscars gallery with the real Oscar statuettes dating back to 1929.

From showcasing the Wizard of Oz in a gallery to The Godfather gallery coming this fall, the Academy museum is an incredible tribute to the art of cinema that's devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking.

"We have screening that happen every single day of the week," said Amy Homma, vice president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"We're really inspiring people to learn more about the history of cinema, the future of moviemaking and how movies are made,." said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is dynamic, inclusive, exciting, inspiring," said Kramer.

https://www.academymuseum.org/en/
