Bite into The Bagel Nook's wild bagel creations in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- If you're looking to defy your taste buds with the wildest bagel creations, The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey is the place to go.
From Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels, The Bagel Nook has established itself as the creator of insane bagels, which are accompanied by micro-batch cream cheeses that are as wild in taste.
"We really like to do things over the top and get a little crazy here. When we opened up, we knew we had to open up with a bang," said Alex Berkowitz, owner of The Bagel Nook.
Knowing that his cream cheeses had to match the taste of his unique bagels, led Berkowitz to develop a full line of about 40 different kinds of cream cheeses which includes: Oreo cream cheese, peanut butter swirl cream cheese, and ghost pepper cream cheese.
"We really love seeing the reactions of people's faces when they get to open up and indulge in this beautiful crazy sandwich. When we opened up we wanted to do something different so we knew we had to be different," said Berkowitz.
In addition to their signature creations, Berkowitz and his Bagel Nook team have also created holiday-inspired bagels which include pumpkin, four-leaf clover, and heart-shaped bagels, which can be enjoyed by families all across the United States.
"Anybody can order our bagels online and we'll ship it directly to them the next day. I just like to spread the bagel love because I know everybody loves a good bagel," Berkowitz said.
