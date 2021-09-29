Arts & Entertainment

Heading to college, heading down the aisle: what's ahead for ABC's 'The Conners'

By
What's ahead for season 4 on 'The Conners'

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Conners" started their new season with another live episode. So what lies ahead for one of television's favorite families? For one of the Conner kids, how about college? Even if she is over 40!

"She went to rehab and had some really intense breakthroughs in rehab and, you know, is in a different place and has decide that she wants to go back to school in her forties," said Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky.

And it looks like her TV dad is getting married again. Goranson's TV brother Michael Fishman hints it may be a wedding to remember.

"Weddings bring up the best and worst in people because it's pressure-packed and families are coming together and it makes you re-evaluate family and your history," said Fishman.

"We are relatable and we tell it like it is and we also have a lot of fun and, you know, I mean, we're just intriguing individuals, come on!" said Goranson.

We can also say Mazel Tov, or congratulations, to Michael Fishman. He directed last year's Halloween episode and it's scared up more work for him behind-the-scenes.

"I have four this year. So I'm one of our primary directors this year. It's a beautiful gift," said Fishman. "I kind of earned my stripes, so to speak. And now I'm full-fledged and kind of off and running."

"The Conners" returns with the second episode of the season Wednesday, September 30th, on ABC.
