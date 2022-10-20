Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne bring fact based thriller to life in 'The Good Nurse'

Oscar winners and good friends Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in the new thriller "The Good Nurse." It's based on the true story of a New Jersey nurse who finds out her colleague and new friend is actually a serial killer.

In the chilling real life drama, Redmayne plays Charlie Cullen, a nurse at East Coast hospitals who murdered at least 29 patients over several years. Chastain co-stars as a fellow nurse, Amy Lachlan, who becomes suspicious of the deaths, and risks her own life to help police expose the serial killer.

"I read the script and was shocked by what I was reading," said Chastain. "And then I thought, 'well, surely they played things up to make it Hollywood and to make it into a thriller.' No, no, no. It really happened."

"This story, as you say, the truth was so intriguing," said Redmayne. "And we were lucky enough to meet the real Amy Lachlan, and spend time with her and so that the whole experience was intense but formidable for me."

Despite its dark subject matter, Redmayne says making "The Good Nurse" proved to be a wonderful experience, thanks to his long-standing friendship Chastain. This film brings the stars together on screen for the first time.

"To get to, to dance and spar with her has been amazing," said Redmayne. "Quite often when you have wonderful experiences making movies, the movies end up not being very good and I had this paranoid... the whole way through rehearsal. I was like, 'I'm enjoying this too much.' I'm a massive pessimist. She's a great optimist. And it's a film that I'm really proud of."

Which means... of course these two want to work together again!

"We're trying to actually, we're trying to figure it out," said Chastain. "I think it's got to be like a fish out of water thing. Maybe we could play siblings."

"Siblings, and we're in some kind of danger, but we're really awkward. With a weird obsession for pizza," laughed Redmayne.

"Yes! And like solving a mystery," said Chastain. "Does this sound like a film? Would you see that?"

"The Good Nurse" in in theaters now and begins streaming Oct. 26.