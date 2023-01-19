Paleyfest 2023 to open with special screening, Q&A for 'The Mandalorian'

Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" will kick off Paleyfest 2023 on March 31 with a special episode screening followed by a Q&A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members. Other shows highlighted during the annual TV festival include 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Abbott Elementary.'

HOLLYWOOD -- Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" will be the opening-night panel for the annual TV celebration, "Paleyfest 2023."

The Star Wars series will kick off Paleyfest on March 31 at the Dolby Theatre with a special episode screening followed by a Q &A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members.

Rene Reyes is the Vice President, Programming & Festivals, for Paleyfest, and says leading with "The Mandalorian" was a no-brainer since it has become a global phenomenon.

"How exciting to have this, the first television series based on the 'Star Wars' franchise at the festival," said Reyes. "You know, we tried to do it in person just before the pandemic; to have them back in 2023 we couldn't be more thrilled."

ABC's long running drama series 'Grey's Anatomy' is bringing its cast members back for another round of fun at Paleyfest.

The series has been featured at the annual event several times, and has a devoted following over its 19 seasons.

"It is one of the defining shows of our time," said Reyes. "It will be fantastic to have the entire cast on our stage."

He also told us ABC's new hit comedy, "Abbott Elementary" was a welcome addition.

"I think it is on top of everybody's list," said Reyes. "It's a show that's filled with heart. We love it."

The root of what has made Paleyfest so special over its 40 years is the connection it brings between fans and the people who make television.

"Paleyfest, at its heart, is about loving television, loving great T.V. shows and the connection you have to them and the creative process of putting these shows together," said Reyes.

The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q &A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.