Narcotics investigation at Rancho Cucamonga home prompts multi-agency response

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 7:30PM
Though the Riverside Police Department did not release many details, a spokesperson confirms a multi-agency narcotic investigation resulted in several raids.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Members of several law enforcement agencies responded to a home Tuesday morning in Rancho Cucamonga as part of a narcotics investigation.

A large police presence was spotted at The Resort housing development near 6th Street and Milliken Avenue.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

