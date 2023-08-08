Narcotics investigation at Rancho Cucamonga home prompts multi-agency response

Though the Riverside Police Department did not release many details, a spokesperson confirms a multi-agency narcotic investigation resulted in several raids.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Members of several law enforcement agencies responded to a home Tuesday morning in Rancho Cucamonga as part of a narcotics investigation.

A large police presence was spotted at The Resort housing development near 6th Street and Milliken Avenue.

